On a day marked by crucial diplomacy, Serbian Ambassador to Washington, Marko Djuric, sat across the table from US Senator Pete Ricketts, a member of the Senate Subcommittee on Europe. The air was thick with discussions on the simmering political and security issues in the Western Balkans. The focus of the discourse was Serbia's viewpoint on unilateral actions by Pristina, which, according to Belgrade, are pushing the parties farther from diplomatic negotiations.

Djuric took the opportunity to emphasize Serbia's commitment to safeguarding the interests and status of its people in Kosovo-Metohija. He castigated Pristina for partaking in provocative behavior, aimed at destabilizing and displacing the Serbian population in the region.

Djuric highlighted the failure to establish a Community of Serb Municipalities, a goal that has been pending for nearly 11 years. He asserted that Belgrade had fulfilled all its obligations from past agreements, while Pristina showed a lack of inclination to compromise.

The meeting also addressed the United States' disapproval of Kosovo's plans to limit the importation of foreign currencies, including the Serbian dinar. This decision is expected to have a negative impact on the Serbian population in Kosovo.

Such concerns were echoed by American leaders like Richard Grenell, who criticized Kosovo's Prime Minister for refusing to cooperate with the international community. His refusal jeopardizes the safety of American soldiers stationed in Kosovo.