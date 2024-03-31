SERAP Demands Transparency: Governors to Disclose N5.9trn, $4.6bn Loan Details in 7 Days

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has set a seven-day ultimatum for Nigeria's 36 state governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, emphasizing the urgent need for transparency in the management of public finances. This call to action comes on the heels of revelations by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State about the state's crippling N85bn debt left by the previous administration, casting a spotlight on the broader issue of loan management by states across the nation.

Urgent Call for Accountability

SERAP's demand for the publication of loan agreements and detailed expenditure reports stems from growing concerns over the mismanagement of public funds, potentially including the N5.9 trillion and $4.6 billion in domestic and external loans. The organization underscores the citizens' right to know how their governors are spending these loans, arguing that such transparency is crucial for fostering accountability, preventing corruption, and rebuilding trust in democratic institutions. By inviting the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to scrutinize the loans' expenditure, SERAP aims to ensure that these funds contribute to public welfare rather than disappearing into the depths of corruption.

State of Financial Disarray

The issue is not just about transparency but also about the alarming financial health of several states. With many states and the Federal Capital Territory owing civil servants salaries and pensions, and some even borrowing to meet these basic obligations, the mismanagement of loans further exacerbates the dire situation. This has led to a deprivation of essential public goods and services, affecting millions of Nigerians. The luxurious spending habits of some state officials, funded possibly by these loans, starkly contrast with the financial hardships faced by ordinary citizens.

A Call for Public Scrutiny

SERAP believes that making loan agreements and spending details public will not only curb corruption but also foster a deeper engagement of Nigerians in the democratic process. This transparency allows citizens to scrutinize and discuss the management of public funds, thus reinforcing the accountability of those in power. As Nigeria grapples with allegations of corruption and mismanagement of public funds, such initiatives could pave the way