SERAP Calls on President Tinubu to Investigate Missing $3.4bn IMF Loan

In a damning revelation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria to launch an inquiry into the allegations surrounding the missing or misappropriated $3.4 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan. The call follows a report by the Auditor General of the Federation, indicating an absence of documentation to track the loan's utilization.

SERAP has stressed on the President to instruct the Attorney General and relevant anti-corruption agencies to initiate swift action, including possible prosecution and recovery of any missing funds. The organization has highlighted the constitutional and international obligation of the government to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of public resources, including loans.

Implications of the Missing Loan

The failure to investigate and address these allegations, as per SERAP, would exacerbate Nigeria's debt burden, hinder economic development, and trap more Nigerians in poverty. The Auditor General has recommended the recovery of the funds, sanctions against those involved, and their referral to anti-corruption agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

SERAP emphasizes the need to end impunity for corruption in loan management. The organization has underlined that the government's failure to account for the IMF loan would violate the public trust, the Nigerian Constitution, anticorruption legislation, and international anticorruption obligations, thereby undermining the country's economic development and trapping the majority of Nigerians in poverty.