SERAP Calls on President Tinubu to End Pensions for Ex-Governors, Deputies in Landmark Legal Push

In a significant move towards ensuring accountability and adherence to legal judgments in Nigeria, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has made a robust appeal to President Bola Tinubu. SERAP's request centers on the cessation of pension payments to former governors and their deputies, a practice that has long been a subject of public debate and legal scrutiny.

Historical Context and Legal Battle

The issue of pensions for ex-governors and their deputies in Nigeria took a critical turn in 2017 when SERAP initiated legal proceedings aimed at ending what they considered an unjust enrichment at the expense of the public treasury. In a landmark ruling in 2019, Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, mandated the Federal Government to reclaim pensions already paid to ex-governors now serving as ministers and members of the National Assembly. Despite the clarity of the judgment, the directive was largely ignored during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Renewed Call for Action

With the change in administration, SERAP has renewed its call, urging President Tinubu to take decisive action by not only halting future pension payments but also by recovering pensions previously dispensed. The organization's appeal was inspired by a recent move by Abia State Governor Alex Otti, who signed legislation repealing pension payments to former state governors and deputies. This action by Governor Otti, which was praised by former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a step towards curbing 'daylight robbery,' sets a precedent for what SERAP believes should be a nationwide policy.

Implications and Potential Outcomes

The cessation of pension payments to ex-governors and their deputies stands as a critical test of Nigeria's commitment to the rule of law and the prudent management of public resources. By aligning with SERAP's request, President Tinubu has the opportunity to mark a significant departure from past practices, reinforcing the sovereignty of legal decisions and the integrity of Nigeria's judiciary. More importantly, this move could signal a broader shift towards greater transparency and accountability in the management of the country's finances, ensuring that public funds are directed towards serving the majority of Nigerians rather than enriching a select few.

This pivotal moment in Nigeria's fight against corruption and misuse of public funds could redefine the legacy of the Tinubu administration. Embracing this change not only aligns with the ethical imperatives of governance but also resonates with the aspirations of the Nigerian people for a more equitable distribution of the nation's wealth. As the call for action gains momentum, the eyes of the nation—and indeed, the international community—remain fixed on President Tinubu's response, which could set a new standard for leadership in Nigeria.