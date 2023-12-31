en English
Human Rights

SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:18 am EST
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Mr. Karim A. A. Khan KC, to issue a formal preventative statement regarding the ongoing violence, unlawful killings, and crimes against humanity in Plateau State, Nigeria.

The intervention sought by SERAP includes a preliminary examination, a potential visit to Plateau State, and an investigation into the current situation.

A Cry for Justice

SERAP’s call for intervention from the ICC is underscored by the urgency of the situation in Plateau State. The Nigerian Red Cross has reported more than 190 deaths, hundreds of injuries, many missing, and over 32,000 people affected by the violence.

The organization has made it clear that whilst the primary responsibility for justice and accountability lies with the Nigerian authorities, their historical unwillingness or inability to prosecute such crimes necessitates international intervention.

The Role of the ICC

The ICC, being a court of last resort for the prosecution of serious international crimes, is being called upon to step in where the Nigerian courts have failed. SERAP is urging the ICC to use its jurisdiction to hold the perpetrators accountable and provide redress to the victims.

The organization suggests the use of resources from the ICC’s Trust Fund to provide reparations and effective remedies for the victims.

Breaking the Culture of Impunity

SERAP emphasizes that such intervention from the ICC would not only reassure the victims but would also deter further violations. It would send a strong message against the pervasive culture of impunity for human rights crimes in Nigeria.

SERAP’s appeal to the ICC is based on the crimes being of a nature that falls under the court’s jurisdiction and the importance of holding perpetrators accountable when national courts fail to do so.

Human Rights Nigeria Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

