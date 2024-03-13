September 17 To Be Celebrated As Hyderabad Liberation Day: Home Minister Amit Shah

On a historic move by the Central Government, September 17 has been officially designated as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day,' commemorating the day when Hyderabad was freed from the Nizam's rule and became a part of India in 1948. This decision, announced by the Union Home Ministry, pays homage to the martyrs who fought valiantly against the Nizam's forces and the Razakars militia, ensuring Hyderabad's integration into the Indian Union.

Historical Context and Significance

Hyderabad's liberation followed a tense period after India's independence in 1947, where the then princely state, under the Nizam's rule, had not joined the new Union of India. The operation, known as 'Operation Polo,' was initiated by then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, leading to the annexation of Hyderabad into India on September 17, 1948. This move came after prolonged resistance by the Razakars, who were committed to either maintaining Hyderabad as an independent kingdom or merging it with Pakistan.

Commemoration and Celebration

The Narendra Modi government, understanding the historical importance and the public sentiment associated with the liberation, has held annual events in the past years to mark 'Hyderabad Liberation Day.' Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his statement, underlined the celebration as a befitting tribute to the freedom fighters and martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of national integration and sovereignty. The day is not only a remembrance of the past struggles but also a celebration of unity, patriotism, and the enduring spirit of the Indian people.

Reflecting on the Past, Looking to the Future

While Hyderabad Liberation Day serves as an occasion to honor those who fought for India's unity, it also opens up dialogues about the complexities of history, the sacrifices made for freedom, and the importance of preserving this legacy for future generations. It reminds us of the need for reconciliation and understanding in appreciating the diverse narratives that make up India's history. As the nation commemorates this significant day, it reaffirms its commitment to the values of democracy, freedom, and inclusivity that define it.