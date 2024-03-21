Senzo Mchunu Proposes National Water Industry Overhaul Amid Pre-Election Crisis

As South Africa grapples with widespread water supply interruptions, Water Minister Senzo Mchunu has unveiled ambitious plans to overhaul the national water industry, aiming to strip municipalities of their current responsibilities in favor of a more centralized and privatized system. This initiative arises just two months ahead of crucial national elections, with opposition parties highlighting the water crisis as a significant failure of the current administration. The proposed reforms are designed to attract private investment, enforce accountability, and address the chronic outages experienced nationwide, including a recent disruption in Johannesburg, home to approximately six million people.

Urgent Reform in the Face of Crisis

Mchunu expressed grave concerns over the persistent water supply issues during a sustainability conference in Johannesburg, emphasizing the urgent need for reform. "I am very, very, very worried," he stated, revealing plans for the creation of a National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency to oversee major projects. Additionally, he outlined forthcoming legislative amendments aimed at revamping the licensing and performance standards for water service providers. This move is expected to compel municipalities to seek alternative solutions if existing providers fail to meet the established criteria. Mchunu's strategy also includes redirecting income from water provision towards infrastructure upgrades and private partnerships, instead of increasing municipal councillors' salaries.

Striving for Efficiency and Accessibility

The Minister highlighted the inefficiencies in the current system, including significant water losses due to leaks and theft, particularly in major cities such as Johannesburg and Durban. To combat these issues, Mchunu advocates for an independent body to set water prices and tariffs in three-year cycles, ensuring certainty for consumers and investors alike. He also emphasized the importance of even the poorest communities contributing to water costs, drawing a parallel to their ability to afford other essentials like mobile phones and televisions. Despite the challenges, Mchunu remains hopeful, pointing to progress in projects like the Lesotho Highlands Water Project and the potential for tapping into private sector investments to meet the financial demands of necessary infrastructure development.

Confronting a Climate of Change

Mchunu's disappointment with the delayed action on water reform is palpable. He regrets not implementing these necessary changes earlier, acknowledging the department's staffing challenges upon his entry. The minister's plans come at a critical time, as South Africa faces not only a water crisis but also the broader impacts of climate change and economic hurdles, including almost daily power cuts. The proposed overhaul of the water industry represents a significant shift towards sustainability and efficiency, aiming to ensure a stable water supply for all South Africans. As the nation approaches the upcoming elections, the success of these reforms could prove crucial for the ruling party's standing with the electorate, highlighting water security as a pivotal issue in the country's socio-economic landscape.