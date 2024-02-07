UK's senior Cabinet Office communications figure, Alex Aiken, is preparing to exit his position this April to take on an advisory role with the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) foreign ministry. This revelation is in concurrence with the statement from his wife, Nickie Aiken, a deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, who mentioned she will not run for re-election as a Tory MP.

Aiken's Transition to UAE Ministry

Aiken, the executive director for government communications, is ending his 18-year public service career in the UK to become a communications adviser to the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Aiken's move has been vetted through the Cabinet Office Business Appointment Rules process, ensuring it follows the appropriate protocol. A Cabinet Office spokesperson confirmed that the process for appointing his successor will be announced in due course.

Nickie Aiken Not Seeking Re-Election

Nickie Aiken's decision to step down at the next general election comes in support of her husband's career transition. This makes her the 55th Conservative MP and the 87th across Parliament to step down. Her announcement confirms her husband's move to his new role in the UAE government.

Unrelated to UAE-Backed Takeover

Aiken's decision to leave his role and join the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not linked to the planned UAE-backed takeover of the Telegraph Media Group. He has also not been involved in the UK's national security decision-making, which dispels any concerns of conflict of interest in his new role.