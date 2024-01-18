Senior Tory MP Therese Coffey Faces Ridicule Over Rwanda Gaffe

Senior Tory MP and former deputy prime minister, Therese Coffey, recently faced a wave of criticism for a glaring gaffe concerning Rwanda’s capital during a parliamentary session. Coffey attempted to correct Labour’s shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, accusing her of misnaming the ‘Kigali government’. However, her attempt to correct Cooper led to embarrassment as Kigali is, in fact, the capital of Rwanda.

Public Reaction and Tory Rebellion

The incident was quickly picked up on social media, with various figures including Carol Vorderman and Alastair Campbell commenting on Coffey’s mistake. Critics pointed out Coffey’s lack of knowledge despite being in a position to deport people to Rwanda, while others ridiculed the situation as ‘pure comedy’ and ‘excruciating’. The gaffe occurred amidst a heated debate over a controversial plan to deport individuals to Rwanda, a plan that has sparked a Tory rebellion.

Controversy Over Rwanda Deportation Plan

In a related context, Tory MP Lee Anderson made headlines for resigning as Tory deputy chair over the Rwanda bill, but failed to vote against it due to Labour MPs laughing at him. This came amidst the controversy surrounding Rishi Sunak’s plan to send asylum seekers who enter the UK illegally to Rwanda. The proposal has caused a split within the Conservative party, with some MPs resigning over the bill and others backing controversial amendments. Despite spending millions on the controversial immigration plan, no deportation flights have taken off from the UK to Rwanda.

Legal and Political Challenges

The UK government’s plan is facing significant legal and political challenges. The Supreme Court has ruled the policy as unlawful, and Sunak is attempting to bring in emergency legislation to address these concerns. Critics argue that the Bill undermines human rights laws and gives the government power to pick and choose which laws to follow. The legislation is expected to face opposition in the House of Lords, and there is uncertainty about whether a flight to Rwanda will actually take off. Sunak’s approval ratings have slumped to an all-time low, and the possibility of a leadership challenge or a general election on this issue remains uncertain.