en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Senior Tory MP Therese Coffey Faces Ridicule Over Rwanda Gaffe

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Senior Tory MP Therese Coffey Faces Ridicule Over Rwanda Gaffe

Senior Tory MP and former deputy prime minister, Therese Coffey, recently faced a wave of criticism for a glaring gaffe concerning Rwanda’s capital during a parliamentary session. Coffey attempted to correct Labour’s shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, accusing her of misnaming the ‘Kigali government’. However, her attempt to correct Cooper led to embarrassment as Kigali is, in fact, the capital of Rwanda.

Public Reaction and Tory Rebellion

The incident was quickly picked up on social media, with various figures including Carol Vorderman and Alastair Campbell commenting on Coffey’s mistake. Critics pointed out Coffey’s lack of knowledge despite being in a position to deport people to Rwanda, while others ridiculed the situation as ‘pure comedy’ and ‘excruciating’. The gaffe occurred amidst a heated debate over a controversial plan to deport individuals to Rwanda, a plan that has sparked a Tory rebellion.

Controversy Over Rwanda Deportation Plan

In a related context, Tory MP Lee Anderson made headlines for resigning as Tory deputy chair over the Rwanda bill, but failed to vote against it due to Labour MPs laughing at him. This came amidst the controversy surrounding Rishi Sunak’s plan to send asylum seekers who enter the UK illegally to Rwanda. The proposal has caused a split within the Conservative party, with some MPs resigning over the bill and others backing controversial amendments. Despite spending millions on the controversial immigration plan, no deportation flights have taken off from the UK to Rwanda.

Legal and Political Challenges

The UK government’s plan is facing significant legal and political challenges. The Supreme Court has ruled the policy as unlawful, and Sunak is attempting to bring in emergency legislation to address these concerns. Critics argue that the Bill undermines human rights laws and gives the government power to pick and choose which laws to follow. The legislation is expected to face opposition in the House of Lords, and there is uncertainty about whether a flight to Rwanda will actually take off. Sunak’s approval ratings have slumped to an all-time low, and the possibility of a leadership challenge or a general election on this issue remains uncertain.

0
Africa Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
46 seconds ago
Antony Blinken Commences African Tour: A Commitment to Deepen US-Africa Relations
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has embarked on a significant African tour, commencing in Cape Verde, highlighting the nation as a symbol of stability amidst regional challenges. This tour is an explicit gesture of America’s firm commitment to deepening ties with Africa, underlining the strategic global importance of African countries. Blinken’s African Expedition
Antony Blinken Commences African Tour: A Commitment to Deepen US-Africa Relations
Deadly Fire in Johannesburg CBD's Ownerless Express Building: A Wake-Up Call
1 hour ago
Deadly Fire in Johannesburg CBD's Ownerless Express Building: A Wake-Up Call
Murder Trial of ANC Politician Sindiso Magaqa Adjourned Amid Mental Evaluation of Accused
1 hour ago
Murder Trial of ANC Politician Sindiso Magaqa Adjourned Amid Mental Evaluation of Accused
AFCON 2024: A Tale of Record-Breaking Passes and 1-1 Draws
2 mins ago
AFCON 2024: A Tale of Record-Breaking Passes and 1-1 Draws
AFCON Qualifiers: Mane's Resolve to Challenge Super Eagles
5 mins ago
AFCON Qualifiers: Mane's Resolve to Challenge Super Eagles
Olusegun Obasanjo Appointed as AU's Special Envoy to Mediate Ethiopia-Somalia Dispute
28 mins ago
Olusegun Obasanjo Appointed as AU's Special Envoy to Mediate Ethiopia-Somalia Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
Dispute Arises Over Appointments in Meghalaya Lokayukta; Angela Rangad Faces Criticism
1 min
Dispute Arises Over Appointments in Meghalaya Lokayukta; Angela Rangad Faces Criticism
AFCON 2024: A Tale of Record-Breaking Passes and 1-1 Draws
2 mins
AFCON 2024: A Tale of Record-Breaking Passes and 1-1 Draws
SportsLine Model Reveals Predictions for 2024 Farmers Insurance Open
3 mins
SportsLine Model Reveals Predictions for 2024 Farmers Insurance Open
Miami Hurricanes Struggle Amid Injuries and Consecutive Losses
5 mins
Miami Hurricanes Struggle Amid Injuries and Consecutive Losses
College Basketball Team Battles Injury Challenges and Roster Adjustments
5 mins
College Basketball Team Battles Injury Challenges and Roster Adjustments
AFCON Qualifiers: Mane's Resolve to Challenge Super Eagles
5 mins
AFCON Qualifiers: Mane's Resolve to Challenge Super Eagles
Florida Bill Proposes $5 Million Fund for Trump's Legal Fees: A Precedent in the Making?
7 mins
Florida Bill Proposes $5 Million Fund for Trump's Legal Fees: A Precedent in the Making?
Rideau Canal Skateway Reopens After Two Year Hiatus
7 mins
Rideau Canal Skateway Reopens After Two Year Hiatus
World News Round-up: Storm Isha Disrupts Travel, Saudi Arabia Boosts Electric Motorsport, and FTX Affiliate Drops Grayscale Lawsuit
8 mins
World News Round-up: Storm Isha Disrupts Travel, Saudi Arabia Boosts Electric Motorsport, and FTX Affiliate Drops Grayscale Lawsuit
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
1 hour
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
2 hours
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
2 hours
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
2 hours
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
2 hours
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
3 hours
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
3 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
3 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns
3 hours
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app