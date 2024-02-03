Senior Superintendent Roger Alexander Calls for Apology from Senator Paul Richards

Senior Superintendent Roger Alexander, head of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and former host of the 'Beyond the Tape' show, has called for a public apology from Independent Senator Paul Richards. Alexander insists that Richards' comments during a Parliamentary Joint Select Committee (JSC) session were detrimental to his reputation. The Senator had questioned Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher about the harmony of Alexander's statements on the program with the police leadership's messaging, suggesting a discrepancy.

Alexander Refutes Claims

Alexander vehemently denied making any statements on the show that insinuated the police force was lenient towards gangs. He challenged Richards to provide proof of such a claim, emphasizing his dedication to law enforcement. He cited a successful operation he spearheaded, resulting in the seizure of several automatic weapons, as evidence of his commitment to combat crime.

Police Commissioner's Stance

Harewood-Christopher expressed her disapproval of some of Alexander's views expressed on the program, stating that it was under review. This revelation followed Richards' questioning, hinting at a divergence between Alexander's public remarks and the police executive's official stance.

Parliamentary Privilege Criticized

Alexander also expressed criticism towards the use of parliamentary privilege to voice potentially damaging statements about citizens. He argued that such practices could have far-reaching implications on individuals' futures, especially when the comments are baseless and unfounded. The Senior Superintendent demands an apology from Richards, maintaining that his character has been wrongly tarnished due to the Senator's remarks.