Senior Superintendent Alexander Demands Public Apology from Senator Richards

Senior Superintendent Roger Alexander, the presiding head of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and erstwhile host of the Beyond the Tape Programme, is demanding a public apology from Independent Senator Paul Richards. The call for an apology stems from Alexander's belief that Richards has made damaging remarks about his reputation during a session of the Parliamentary Joint Select Committee (JSC).

Conflicting Views

During the JSC session, Richards expressed his concerns to Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher about statements made on Alexander's show. Richards questioned whether these statements were in conflict with the official messages broadcasted by the police, particularly those pertaining to gang-related issues. The Police Commissioner acknowledged her displeasure with some of Alexander's views aired on the show, even mentioning that the show's content was under review.

Defence and Demands

Following the JSC meeting, Alexander staunchly denied any statements suggesting leniency towards gangs by the police. He criticized Richards for making statements under the guise of parliamentary privilege, which, he believes, could potentially have negative implications on individuals' futures. Alexander took the opportunity to highlight his dedication to fighting crime, referencing a recent operation that led to the seizure of several automatic weapons.

Service and Dedication

Alexander, with a career in the police force spanning 31 years, expressed his disappointment at Richards' comments. He emphasized the importance of his work, both as a policeman and as a TV host, in dealing with crime-related issues. Alexander stressed that his work has always been in line with the policies and principles of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and that his reputation should not be marred by false accusations.