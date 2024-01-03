Senior Prosecutor Ascends Ranks After Belgrade Protests

In a move that has drawn significant attention, senior prosecutor Mirjana Jovanovic, known for her role in the arrest and processing of individuals involved in recent protests at Belgrade City Hall, has received a substantial promotion. The advancement in her career comes from the Higher Public Prosecution (VJT) in Belgrade, where she has been appointed to a higher role within the Organized Crime Prosecution.

A Close Associate of the Chief Prosecutor

As reported by the Nova daily newspaper, Jovanovic is known to be a close associate of Belgrade’s chief prosecutor, Nenad Stefanovic. Stefanovic is reputed to have strong connections with the Serbian authorities, which puts this promotion under a lens of scrutiny. This connection raises questions about the political implications of Jovanovic’s new role and its potential influence on the judicial landscape of Serbia.

Interrogated Protesters and a Swift Promotion

The promotion of Jovanovic coincided remarkably with her recent involvement in a high-profile case. Just a day before her advancement, Jovanovic interrogated 38 protesters who had been detained outside City Hall on December 24. The detainees were allegedly beaten by police and are accused of attempting to disrupt the constitutional order by force. An anonymous source from the VJT suggests that the authorities hold Jovanovic’s actions in high esteem, likely contributing to her accelerated promotion.

A Significant Salary Increase

Alongside her new responsibilities, Jovanovic will receive a significant increase in salary. Her monthly income is set to rise to 400,000 Dinars—an impressive 100 percent increase from her previous earnings. This salary bump further emphasizes the significance of Jovanovic’s new role within the Organized Crime Prosecution and the perceived value of her work among the Serbian authorities.