en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Senior Prosecutor Ascends Ranks After Belgrade Protests

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:08 am EST
Senior Prosecutor Ascends Ranks After Belgrade Protests

In a move that has drawn significant attention, senior prosecutor Mirjana Jovanovic, known for her role in the arrest and processing of individuals involved in recent protests at Belgrade City Hall, has received a substantial promotion. The advancement in her career comes from the Higher Public Prosecution (VJT) in Belgrade, where she has been appointed to a higher role within the Organized Crime Prosecution.

A Close Associate of the Chief Prosecutor

As reported by the Nova daily newspaper, Jovanovic is known to be a close associate of Belgrade’s chief prosecutor, Nenad Stefanovic. Stefanovic is reputed to have strong connections with the Serbian authorities, which puts this promotion under a lens of scrutiny. This connection raises questions about the political implications of Jovanovic’s new role and its potential influence on the judicial landscape of Serbia.

Interrogated Protesters and a Swift Promotion

The promotion of Jovanovic coincided remarkably with her recent involvement in a high-profile case. Just a day before her advancement, Jovanovic interrogated 38 protesters who had been detained outside City Hall on December 24. The detainees were allegedly beaten by police and are accused of attempting to disrupt the constitutional order by force. An anonymous source from the VJT suggests that the authorities hold Jovanovic’s actions in high esteem, likely contributing to her accelerated promotion.

A Significant Salary Increase

Alongside her new responsibilities, Jovanovic will receive a significant increase in salary. Her monthly income is set to rise to 400,000 Dinars—an impressive 100 percent increase from her previous earnings. This salary bump further emphasizes the significance of Jovanovic’s new role within the Organized Crime Prosecution and the perceived value of her work among the Serbian authorities.

0
Crime Politics Serbia
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

London New Year's Fireworks Marred by Counterfeit Tickets Chaos

By Shivani Chauhan

Sweeping Arrests Uncover Wave of Offenses in Benton and Washington Counties

By Israel Ojoko

Shagun Pandey Makes His Television Cop Debut in 'Mera Balam Thanedaar'

By BNN Correspondents

Engagement Party Raided, Beef Seized: A Case of Unwitting Offence

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nashik's 'Baliraja Helpline': A Beacon of Support for Local Farmers ...
@Agriculture · 7 mins
Nashik's 'Baliraja Helpline': A Beacon of Support for Local Farmers ...
heart comment 0
New Jersey Man Faces First-Degree Murder Charge in Cousin’s Death

By Rizwan Shah

New Jersey Man Faces First-Degree Murder Charge in Cousin's Death
Fuel Shortage Sparks Violent Clash at Dombivali Petrol Pump

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fuel Shortage Sparks Violent Clash at Dombivali Petrol Pump
Zimbabwe Man Arrested for Illegal Marijuana Cultivation: A Stand Against Drug-Related Crimes

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwe Man Arrested for Illegal Marijuana Cultivation: A Stand Against Drug-Related Crimes
Missing Child in Montreal Amber Alert Found Safe: Montreal Police Confirm

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Missing Child in Montreal Amber Alert Found Safe: Montreal Police Confirm
Latest Headlines
World News
Leeds United Faces Potential Squad Changes: An Opportunity for Refinement
11 seconds
Leeds United Faces Potential Squad Changes: An Opportunity for Refinement
Filipino-American Gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar Poised for Olympic Journey
11 seconds
Filipino-American Gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar Poised for Olympic Journey
Junior Tennis Season Launches in Iloilo City with Two Major Tournaments
21 seconds
Junior Tennis Season Launches in Iloilo City with Two Major Tournaments
Mike Vrabel: A Steadfast Leader Amid a Challenging Season
35 seconds
Mike Vrabel: A Steadfast Leader Amid a Challenging Season
Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ahead of Elections
2 mins
Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ahead of Elections
National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh's Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation
2 mins
National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh's Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation
WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food
2 mins
WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food
Chet Holmgren: The Rookie Reviving Stackhouse's Legacy Against the Celtics
4 mins
Chet Holmgren: The Rookie Reviving Stackhouse's Legacy Against the Celtics
Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer's Basketball Program
4 mins
Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer's Basketball Program
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app