Senior PDP Leader Raises Security Concerns After Mehbooba Mufti’s Vehicle Accident

In a recent turn of events, a senior leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehboob Beg, has openly expressed his concerns about the security arrangements for party president Mehbooba Mufti. This followed an incident where Mufti’s vehicle met with an accident on a busy highway, raising questions about the adequacy of current security protocols for Z+ protected individuals like herself.

Accident Raises Security Concerns

The accident occurred at Sangam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, leaving two people injured, including a security personnel of Mufti. Although Mufti escaped unscathed, her vehicle sustained significant damage. The incident led to increased scrutiny of the security provisions in place for such high-profile figures, with Beg’s criticism focused on the lack of an optional car in the escort convoy.

Calls for Immediate Action

Beg, who holds the position of General Secretary (Organisation) within the PDP, has called for immediate attention and clarification from the responsible authorities. His concern lies in the seeming gaps in security protocols that this incident has exposed. He argues that immediate action is needed to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of public figures.

Support for Inquiry

The call for action was echoed by National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, who urged for an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident. Abdullah’s call extends beyond the immediate incident, seeking to address any security gaps that may have contributed to it. The accident and the subsequent reactions it has provoked underscore the importance of robust security provisions for public figures, especially those who are Z+ protected.