Senior Leader Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress: End of a 55-Year Legacy

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
Senior Leader Milind Deora Resigns from Indian National Congress: End of a 55-Year Legacy

In a turn of events that marks the end of a historic 55-year affiliation, Milind Deora, a seasoned leader of the Indian National Congress, announced his resignation from the party on January 14. The surprising departure has set off ripples in the political landscape, as Deora’s family has long been associated with the party and the coveted Mumbai South seat.

Unraveling Ties and Unspoken Discontent

Deora, who has twice seized victory in Mumbai South in 2004 and 2009 and was a close contender in 2014 and 2019, did not specify a concrete reason for his abrupt resignation. The undercurrents of discontent, however, were palpable. Deora has voiced his displeasure over ally Shiv Sena’s claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat, a constituency that has been a stronghold of the Deora family and the Congress for the past half-century.

Reactions and Recollections

Post Deora’s announcement, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh and party leader Sandeep Dikshit weighed in on the situation. Ramesh, in his tribute, referred to Deora as a stalwart Congressman, emphasizing his legacy and recalling his father, Murli Deora’s unwavering support for the party. Dikshit, on the other hand, expressed shock at Deora’s decision and in a veiled reference alluded to the human frailties of greed and fear.

Impact on the Congress Party’s Strategy

Deora’s exit from the Congress arrives at a critical juncture when the party is striving to cobble together a nationwide coalition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance. Amidst speculations of Deora joining the Ajit Pawar-led breakaway faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, his departure certainly poses new challenges for the Congress in the political arena.

India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

