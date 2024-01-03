Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict

In a significant turn of events, Saleh Al-Arouri, a senior Hamas official, was reportedly killed in what is believed to be an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon. Al-Arouri, who served as a liaison between Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as with Turkey and other countries, was a prominent Hamas political and military leader. The attack, which targeted an office belonging to Hamas in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh, has raised fears of escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Implications of Al-Arouri’s Death

The death of Al-Arouri marks the biggest Israeli strike on the Lebanese capital since the 2006 war between the two countries. It has sparked threats of retaliation from Hezbollah, and other Palestinian factions have promised to respond with force. The Lebanese Prime Minister expressed concern that the blast would drag Lebanon into a new phase of conflict.

Impact on Middle East Conflict

The killing of Al-Arouri comes amid ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. If confirmed, it could escalate the conflict in the Middle East, especially considering that the explosion occurred in a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut. This incident comes after months of heavy exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and Hezbollah along Lebanon’s southern border.

Al-Arouri’s Role in Hamas

Al-Arouri was a founder of the group’s military wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, and had been a member of Hamas since 1987. He was considered its leader in the West Bank prior to his death. His role within the organization and the esteem in which he was held is reflected in the statement made by Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas Chief, suggesting that Al-Arouri will be amongst ‘the best companions’ in paradise.