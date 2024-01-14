Senior Congress Leader TH Musthafa Passes Away, Leaving a Remarkable Legacy

Senior Congress leader and former minister, TH Musthafa, has passed away at the age of 83 in Kochi due to age-related ailments. He breathed his last in a private hospital after battling these diseases for a prolonged period. Born on December 7, 1941, Musthafa dedicated a significant part of his life to serving the public in various roles, leaving an indelible mark in the political landscape of Kerala.

From Youth Congress to the Legislative Assembly

Musthafa’s political journey began with the Youth Congress, setting the stage for a rich political career. He tasted his first electoral victory in 1977 from the Aluva constituency, marking the beginning of his tenure as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). He was later elected as an MLA five times from the Kunnathunadu constituency, with victories in 1982, 1987, 1991, and 2001. His consistent wins underscored the trust and confidence the people had in his leadership.

A Distinguished Career in Ministry

Musthafa’s career peaked when he served as the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies in the Karunakaran ministry from 1991 to 1995. His position allowed him to impact public policy and contribute to the welfare of the people in a significant way. In addition to his role as a minister, he also held the role of President of the Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) for 14 years, further reinforcing his standing in Kerala’s political circles.

His Legacy Continues

News of Musthafa’s demise has sent waves of sorrow through the political community and beyond, marking the end of an era. His body was taken to his residence, and his last rites were scheduled to be performed at Marampally Juma Masjid’s Khabaristan. As the state mourns the loss of one of its most dedicated public servants, TH Musthafa’s legacy continues to inspire upcoming political leaders in Kerala.