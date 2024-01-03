en English
China

Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make ‘Correct Choice’ in Upcoming Elections

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make ‘Correct Choice’ in Upcoming Elections

With the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Taiwan, a senior Chinese official has characterized the event as a crucial choice between peace and war, progress and decline. This high-stakes decision, set to take place on January 13, is viewed by China as a determinant in shaping the future relationship between the two regions. While China continues to assert its sovereignty over Taiwan, the Taiwanese government remains firm in its stance that the future of the island should be determined exclusively by its inhabitants.

(Read Also: Nikki Haley’s Super PAC Targets Ron DeSantis over China Stance)

Peace, War, and the Path to Prosperity

Zhang Zhijun, the head of China’s Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait and former head of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, has made a direct appeal to the Taiwanese public, urging them to make the ‘correct choice’ to guarantee the peaceful development of cross-strait relations. On the other hand, Taiwan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Wu emphasizes the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and avoiding war, while also highlighting the increasing military threat and hybrid warfare tactics employed by the Chinese government against Taiwan.

China’s Unyielding Claim over Taiwan

Despite Taiwan’s rejection of China’s sovereignty claims, Chinese President Xi Jinping remains steadfast in his belief that the reunification of China and Taiwan is unavoidable. While he did not directly reference the upcoming elections in his New Year’s address, he reiterated the idea of inevitable reunification. Zhang Zhijun, echoing the same sentiment, described the impending Taiwanese elections as a pivotal decision between peace and war, prosperity and decline.

(Read Also: The Unchecked Militarization of Space: An Urgent Call for Diplomacy)

Taiwan’s Stand on Sovereignty

On the other side of the cross-strait relations, Taiwan’s government has been consistent in its assertion that China does not possess sovereignty over the island. Both major political parties in Taiwan uphold the belief that only Taiwan’s people can decide their future. They reject China’s offer of a ‘one country, two systems’ model of autonomy, with no mainstream Taiwanese party supporting the idea. As the election nears, China continues to exert military pressure around the island and threatens further economic measures.

These upcoming elections, with 19.5 million eligible voters participating, hold great significance for Taiwan and its future. As the world watches closely, the choice between peace and conflict, prosperity and decline, will be made by the Taiwanese people, shaping the narrative of cross-strait relations in the years to come.

China Politics Taiwan
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

