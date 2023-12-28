en English
Crime

Senior BJP Leader KS Eshwarappa Criticizes Karnataka Government Over Arrest of Pro-Kannada Activists

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:15 am EST
Senior BJP Leader KS Eshwarappa Criticizes Karnataka Government Over Arrest of Pro-Kannada Activists

In a recent turn of events, former Minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has openly criticized the Karnataka government for the arrest of pro-Kannada activists. The activists, associated with the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, were protesting for the prioritization of Kannada on business signage boards. Their demonstration led to targeted vandalism of shops displaying English signboards in various prominent locations in Bengaluru, including MG Road and Brigade Road. The incident saw the arrest of over 50 people, including the group’s chief, Narayana Gowda.

Defending the Activists

Eshwarappa has come forward in defense of the arrested activists, stating that they were simply safeguarding their language and had not committed any illegal activities. He further urged the government to release them. The senior BJP leader’s stance has sparked a wave of debates about linguistic rights and the law enforcement approach towards protests.

Government’s Stand on the Incident

On the other end of the spectrum, Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has condemned the vandalism. He stated that while protests are a democratic right and not opposed, legal action is warranted against those taking the law into their own hands. In response to the incident, Siddaramaiah has announced plans to meet with BBMP officials and the police to address the situation and ensure the maintenance of law and order in the city.

Current Status of the Arrested Activists

The arrested activists, including Narayana Gowda, are currently in judicial custody at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara central prison. The incident has put a spotlight on the ongoing tension between linguistic rights and law enforcement in Karnataka. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how the government will navigate this complex issue while ensuring public order and societal harmony.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

