Senegal's President Faye Leads by Example with Public Asset Declaration, Spurs Call for Wider African Transparency

Following Bassirou Diomaye Faye's inauguration as Senegal's President on April 2, 2024, The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has issued a statement urging African leaders to follow Faye's precedent of public asset declaration. Faye, who emerged victorious in the March 24 presidential election, has been lauded for his commitment to transparency, having disclosed his assets and liabilities on social media.

Faye's asset declaration, which includes a house, two vehicles, plots of land, bank accounts, and liabilities, marks a significant step towards transparency in governance. This move, praised by CHRICED, is seen as a crucial step in building trust with the citizenry and combating corruption. By setting a positive example, President Faye has raised the bar for accountability among African leaders.

CHRICED's Call to Action

In its statement, CHRICED not only commends Faye for his openness but also emphasizes the broader implications of such actions for governance in Africa. The organization highlights the importance of transparency in preventing conflicts of interest and ensuring that leaders act in the best interests of their people. CHRICED's call extends to all African leaders, urging them to adopt similar measures to foster a culture of accountability and prevent corruption.

CHRICED also points out the potential for Faye's leadership to influence the broader West African region, especially in light of Senegal's recent oil discoveries. The organization advises Faye to prioritize national interest and transparent management in anticipation of increased revenue. Furthermore, CHRICED sees Faye's presidency as an opportunity to rejuvenate the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and address issues of poor leadership, corruption, and insecurity plaguing the region.

President Faye's asset declaration serves as a beacon for transparency, potentially ushering in a new era of governance in Africa. As Senegal embarks on this journey under Faye's leadership, the continent watches closely, with the hope that other leaders will heed CHRICED's call and embrace transparency for the betterment of their nations and the region as a whole.