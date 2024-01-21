Senegal's Election: Ousmane Sonko's Exclusion Sparks Unrest

Senegal, a beacon of stability in West Africa, is teetering on the edge of potential unrest as it prepares for its upcoming elections on February 25. The country's political landscape is fraught with tension, following the exclusion of key opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, from the final roster of candidates.

A Political Quagmire

The exclusion of Sonko, a popular figure amongst Senegal's younger demographic, has sparked controversy and uncertainty as to the outcome of the election. Sonko, leader of the now-dissolved Pastef party, is currently serving a prison sentence. The Supreme Court upheld a suspended sentence against him for libel, rendering him ineligible to contest in the elections. This ruling has been met with widespread protests amongst Sonko's supporters, stoking fears of potential unrest.

The Ruling Coalition's Candidate

The ruling coalition's choice of candidate has further complicated the political scenario. Prime Minister Amadou Ba, hand-picked by President Macky Sall, has been selected to represent the ruling coalition. A technocrat, Ba has held significant political roles in the past, including serving as the finance minister and foreign affairs minister. Yet, his selection has not been without controversy, causing divisions within the ruling coalition.

The Opposition's Struggle

The opposition, while trying to mount a challenge to the ruling coalition, has been weakened by legal issues. Bassirou Faye, secretary-general of Sonko's dissolved party, although currently incarcerated, has been cleared to run. Other candidates include Habib Sy, Khalifa Sall, and Idrissa Seck, all of whom have held significant political roles in Senegal's past.

Senegal on the Brink

The exclusion of Sonko from the elections and the divisions within the ruling coalition have placed Senegal on the precipice of potential unrest. This comes at a critical juncture for the nation, which is poised on the brink of economic growth as it prepares to enter the oil and gas industry. The government staunchly denies that Sonko's legal woes are politically motivated, yet the controversy surrounding his exclusion continues to fuel tensions. As the election date draws closer, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a peaceful transition of power in this West African nation.