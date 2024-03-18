Senegal's Election Battle: Opposition's Promise of New Currency to Reshape Economy

With Senegal's general elections on the horizon on 24 March, the opposition coalition has ignited a fervent discussion around economic sovereignty, pledging to replace the colonial-era CFA franc with a national currency.

This bold proposition comes from leading opposition figure Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who, along with 19 other presidential candidates, is vying to unseat President Macky Sall. Faye's election platform emphasizes the necessity for Senegal to reclaim control over its economy to achieve full independence, touching on sectors critical to the nation's welfare and growth, such as agriculture, fisheries, and energy.

Economic Sovereignty at the Core

Faye's 84-page election manifesto lays out a vision for Senegal's future, highlighting the importance of sovereignty over key sectors including food, digital, fiscal, energy, and scientific realms. This move, he argues, is crucial for Senegal's path towards complete independence.

The idea of introducing a national currency has garnered support among those who believe that the CFA franc, a remnant of French colonial rule used by 14 Central and West African countries, hampers economic development. Development economist Ndongo Samba Sylla echoes this sentiment, suggesting that a self-designed currency system would better serve Senegal's interests rather than a foreign-imposed one.

Challenges and Implications

The proposition to introduce a new currency is not without its challenges and potential ripple effects. Besides the logistical hurdles of establishing and implementing a national currency, Faye's plans could stir unrest among regional allies and investors. Tax and customs reforms, along with renegotiations of mining, hydrocarbons, and infrastructure contracts, are among the proposed changes that could unsettle existing agreements and expectations.

Furthermore, the move could influence the West African Economic and Monetary Union, especially considering similar sentiments expressed by the juntas in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso regarding the CFA system.

Looking Beyond the Currency Debate

While the promise of a new currency has captivated many, the underlying issues of leadership, corruption, and economic inequality remain pressing concerns. Samba Sylla points out that despite political stability, Senegal has yet to see the economic dividends expected from its democracy.

The upcoming elections present an opportunity for significant change, but the path forward requires careful consideration of the implications for both domestic and regional stability. As Senegal stands at this crossroads, the decisions made now could redefine its economic landscape for generations to come.