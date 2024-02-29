Senegal Civil Society and Opposition Unite Against Election Delay, Demand April Vote

In an unprecedented move, Senegal's Aar Sunu Election collective, comprising over 100 civil society groups, has announced its alliance with opposition forces and 16 presidential candidates to demand the presidential election be held before April 2, challenging President Macky Sall's mandate extension. This coalition aims to counteract what they describe as a coup d'etat, following Sall's deferral of the election originally scheduled for last Sunday, which plunged Senegal into its deepest political crisis in decades.

Unity Against Unconstitutional Extension

Amidst escalating tensions and deadly protests triggered by the election delay, this coalition represents a significant consolidation of efforts to uphold constitutional legality and the republican calendar. President Sall, despite international and domestic pressure, reiterated his intention to leave office by April 2, rejecting the national dialogue's proposal to postpone the election to June 2. This insistence comes amidst fears of a constitutional vacuum and potential social instability, given the lack of provision for an interim period between Sall's departure and the election.

Escalating Crisis and International Concern

The situation has attracted global attention, with concerns over the potential for widespread unrest. Senegal, known for its democratic stability in a region often fraught with political turmoil, faces an unprecedented challenge. The Constitutional Council's rejection of Sall's 10-month election delay and the subsequent proposal for a June election have only intensified the standoff between the government and opposition, with the potential for further protests looming large.

The collective action by Aar Sunu Election and the opposition signifies a pivotal moment in Senegal's democratic journey. As the April 2 deadline approaches, the nation stands at a crossroads, with the possibility of either a breakthrough in political dialogue or a deepening crisis. The international community watches closely, recognizing that the outcome of this standoff will not only shape Senegal's future but also set a precedent for democratic governance and constitutional adherence in West Africa.