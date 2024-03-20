Senegal Braces for Wide Open Presidential Election with Seven Million Voters on Sunday

Seven million Senegalese voters are preparing to cast their ballots in a pivotal presidential election that could shape the country's future, following a period of significant unrest and political upheaval. The election, involving 18 men and one woman, is thrown wide open due to the incumbent President Macky Sall's decision to not seek re-election, introducing an element of unpredictability to the race. This election comes at a crucial time as Senegal stands on the brink of becoming an oil and gas producer, promising potential prosperity or further instability depending on the election's outcome.

Advertisment

Sudden Changes and Unrest

In a surprising turn of events, the election date was abruptly moved, leading to intensified campaigning efforts from all candidates. The race heated up further with the passage of an amnesty law that saw the release of prominent opposition figures Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Ousmane Sonko, adding to the election's high stakes. This move has been seen as an attempt to quell the unrest that resulted from President Sall's earlier decision to delay the vote, a decision that had sparked deadly protests. With the incumbent out of the race, Sall's chosen successor, Amadou Ba, faces stiff competition from a field that promises change, sovereignty, and a fair share of the nation's impending oil wealth.

Candidates Vow Change Amid Economic Challenges

Advertisment

Among the frontrunners, Amadou Ba stands out as the flagbearer of continuity, pledging to extend the incumbent's development agenda, which includes infrastructural improvements and job creation. On the opposite end, Faye and Sonko represent a break from the establishment, with promises of systemic change and a more equitable distribution of the country's resources. Their campaign has struck a chord, especially among the youth, in a country where unemployment remains a pressing issue and the allure of perilous journeys to Europe persists for many. The election is thus framed as a choice between continuity under Ba and radical change under figures like Faye and Sonko.

Implications for Senegal's Future

This election is not just about choosing a new president; it's about deciding the direction Senegal will take in the coming years, especially in handling the newfound oil and gas wealth. With experts warning of potential unrest depending on the election's outcome, the stakes could not be higher. The candidates have laid out their visions, from maintaining the status quo to embarking on a new path towards economic sovereignty and social justice. As Senegal stands at this crossroads, the decision of its voters will have lasting implications not just for the country but for the entire West African region's stability and prosperity.