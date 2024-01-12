en English
Politics

Senators Propose Bipartisan Bill to Combat Campus Discrimination

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:24 pm EST
Senators John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania) and Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) have taken a significant step towards ensuring a safe educational environment for all students across the United States. They’ve proposed a bipartisan bill titled the ‘Protecting Students on Campus Act of 2024’ that presents mechanisms to combat antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of discrimination on college campuses.

Empowering Students to Fight Discrimination

The bill empowers students to file civil rights complaints if they experience violence or harassment related to their heritage. This move comes in response to the troubling rise of antisemitic incidents and attacks happening on college campuses. The legislation also necessitates colleges and universities to inform students about their rights to file these complaints, enhancing the accountability to investigate alleged discrimination.

Ensuring Transparency and Accountability

To ensure transparency, the bill stipulates that the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) under the Department of Education must brief Congress every month on the status of these complaints. Moreover, colleges receiving federal funds must report annually on the discrimination complaints they’ve received and the actions they’ve adopted to address them. The Department of Education’s Inspector General is tasked with auditing institutions that report high ratios of discrimination complaints relative to their student population.

Mandating Information Display on College Websites

The ‘Protecting Students on Campus Act of 2024’ also mandates that colleges and universities display links and language on their homepages to guide students on how to file complaints under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. In a major step towards accountability, the bill also bars the OCR from closing or dismissing complaints that have been resolved by other government agencies.

Senator Fetterman has highlighted the rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia, reinforcing the urgency of the bill. On the other hand, Senator Cassidy emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in universities to ensure a safe educational environment for all students. The bipartisan legislation comes amid rising antisemitic, anti-Arab, and Islamophobic activity on college campuses and nationwide.

Politics United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

