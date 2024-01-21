Wicker and Fisher Advocate Funding Sentinel ICBM Amid Nuclear Concerns

In a pressing call for change, US Senators Roger Wicker and Debra Fisher urged for a swift modernization of the outdated US nuclear arsenal. The Republican senators, from Mississippi and Nebraska respectively, specifically emphasized on the need for funding and deploying the Sentinel Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM).
Senator Wicker Addresses U.S. Space and Strategic Commands Posture
In March 2023, Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, actively participated in a comprehensive committee hearing addressing the posture of U.S. Space Command (SPACECOM) and U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM).
During his remarks, Wicker underscored the escalating threats from Chinese and Russian nuclear and space assets, emphasizing their impact on American deterrence. The Mississippi senator advocated for a paradigm shift in the Biden Administration's perception of space, urging it to recognize it as a warfighting domain. Additionally, Wicker called upon his congressional colleagues to prioritize building a nuclear arsenal that remains competitive with adversaries.
Wicker: Tackling China-Russia Nuclear Threat Tops Committee's Priorities
Senator Wicker stressed that addressing the nuclear threat from China and Russia is the paramount concern for the committee. Testifying before the committee were U.S. Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of STRATCOM, and U.S. Space Force General James Dickinson, commander of SPACECOM.