Energy

Senators Call for Review of NGCP’s Franchise Following Western Visayas Blackout

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:12 pm EST
Senators Call for Review of NGCP's Franchise Following Western Visayas Blackout

Amid the aftermath of a major blackout in Western Visayas, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) is under scrutiny as some senators push for a review of the company’s franchise. This development brings into focus the ongoing challenges in the energy sector and the pivotal role utility providers play in maintaining infrastructure and preventing service disruptions.

Senate Committee on Energy Questions NGCP’s Response

The Senate Committee on Energy has expressed concerns over NGCP’s response to the power outage. Governors of Iloilo and Guimaras, fearing the looming threat of another power failure, have appealed for solutions. Despite defending its response, the NGCP faces calls from senators, including committee chairperson and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., for the revocation of its franchise. The Energy Regulatory Commission is broadening its investigation, and the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines has reported a lack of system operator advice for manual load dropping post the simultaneous tripping.

Senate Resolutions 890 and 894: A Step Towards Sustainable Energy Supply

Senate Resolutions 890 and 894 have been filed to initiate the investigation into NGCP’s responsibilities and the cause of the power outage. The probe led by Senators Grace Poe, Raffy Tulfo, Risa Hontiveros, Francis Tolentino, and Imee Marcos aims to examine the NGCP’s franchise following the power outage in Panay Island. These resolutions also hint at recommendations for more sustainable energy supply solutions.

Review of NGCP’s Franchise: An Imperative for Uninterrupted Electricity

The Senate Committee on Public Services, chaired by Senator Grace Poe, is set to review the legislative franchise of NGCP. This initiative stems from the necessity to guarantee the uninterrupted supply of affordable, stable, and accessible electricity. The Energy Regulatory Commission and the Department of Energy concur that a review of the NGCP’s legislative franchise is warranted.

Revisiting Republic Act 9511: A Measure to Prevent Future Blackouts

Senators are contemplating the revision of Republic Act 9511, which granted NGCP the franchise to operate. They argue that negligence and incompetence led to the blackout, warranting a review of NGCP’s systems operation function. There is also a suggestion to revisit the national grid code to establish protocols and prevent similar incidents in the future, thereby ensuring the reliability of the power grid and the adequacy of services.

Energy Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

