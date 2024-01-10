Senators Advocate for Bipartisan Energy Permitting Reform

In an age where bipartisan cooperation appears increasingly elusive, Senators Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) have called for a 'grand bargain' to address the pressing issue of energy permitting reform. Speaking at the American Petroleum Institute's State of American Energy conference, both senators underscored the necessity of bridging political divides to achieve tangible progress in this area.

Advertisment

At the heart of the discussion was Senator Cassidy's proposal of a 'foreign polluters' fee'. This innovative solution seeks to impose a tax on carbon-intensive imports from countries such as China, thereby accounting for the environmental externalities currently not reflected in the price of goods. By doing so, the fee aims to incentivize countries to reduce their carbon emissions, thereby promoting sustainability on a global scale.

The Road to Compromise

Sen. Cassidy suggested that acceptance of the carbon externality and agreement to a fee might lead the left to reciprocate by accepting judicial review for permitting. However, he also expressed skepticism about a breakthrough in the upcoming year, given the distractions of the presidential election season. Despite this, he urged for the current time to be used to familiarize the public with these concepts in preparation for post-election action.

Joining the call for a grand bargain, Senator Hickenlooper highlighted the importance of accurate measurements of pollutants, including elusive emissions from industrial activities. This attention to detail is crucial to ensure the effectiveness of any regulatory changes in the energy sector. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a vocal supporter of permitting reform, has already demonstrated the power of such a bipartisan approach. In 2022, he agreed to support the Inflation Reduction Act in exchange for a commitment to introduce permitting reform legislation. The recent deal to raise the federal debt limit also included provisions to shorten timelines for environmental reviews, marking a promising step forward.