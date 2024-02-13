Senator Wyden Unveils Large-Scale Tracking of Planned Parenthood Visitors for Anti-Abortion Ad Campaign

In a startling revelation, an investigation led by Senator Ron Wyden has unveiled a large-scale tracking of Planned Parenthood visitors for an anti-abortion ad campaign. The tracking, conducted by data firm Near Intelligence, targeted individuals who visited Planned Parenthood clinics across 48 states, using their location data to serve them anti-abortion advertisements.

The Unseen Tracker

Near Intelligence, a data company claiming to have information on 1.6 billion people across 44 countries, has been secretly tracking visits to almost 600 Planned Parenthood locations. This tracking was used to fuel an unprecedented anti-abortion ad campaign, according to Justin Sherman, a researcher at Duke University.

The Unwitting Targets

The ability to target ads based on location data is not new; however, the scale of this campaign is unprecedented. People visiting Planned Parenthood clinics were unaware that their visits were being tracked and used to serve them targeted ads. The data collected was sensitive, and its use for such purposes raises serious ethical and legal questions.

The Call for Investigation

Senator Wyden's office interviewed Steven Bogue, co-founder of Recrue Media, who confirmed that Near was used to target the ads to people visiting Planned Parenthood locations. Bogue did not respond to requests for comment. In light of these findings, Wyden is calling on the SEC and FTC to investigate Near for misleading claims to investors and selling data without consent.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has alleged that data broker Outlogic engaged in activities that violated Section 5(a) of the FTC Act by sharing sensitive location data, including data associated with medical facilities like Planned Parenthood, for anti-abortion ad campaigns. The proposed order prohibits Outlogic from sharing or selling sensitive location data and requires the creation of a 'Sensitive Location Data Program'. This case highlights the growing regulatory scrutiny towards data brokers and the importance of protecting consumer location data.

As the world becomes increasingly digital, the protection of personal data becomes more critical. This investigation underscores the potential dangers of unregulated data collection and the urgent need for stricter data protection laws. It serves as a stark reminder that in the digital age, privacy is not just a luxury, but a fundamental right that needs to be safeguarded.

