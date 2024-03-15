Colombian Senator Uribe Accuses Petro, Denounces RTVC Intimidation Attempt

After controversy arose over Senator Miguel Uribe's remarks during the motion of censure debate against Defense Minister Iván Velásquez, the congressman spoke out. He believes that the way his statements were presented was distorted and accuses the RTVC news program of making false accusations during last night's broadcast.

Advertisment

Senator Accuses President Petro of Guerrilla Past During Debate

During the motion of censure debate against the minister, Senator Uribe accused President Gustavo Petro of being involved in criminal activities in his past as a guerrilla. He stated that Petro is the only one associated with such activities and became president because Colombia forgave his crimes.

Senator Uribe Denounces RTVC's Misrepresentation of Remarks

Although these remarks were widely circulated, Uribe denounced that the way RTVC presented it is incorrect and that they intend to intimidate his role as an opposition member, using public resources to persecute and destroy those who do not support Gustavo Petro's government.

Senator Uribe compared the actions of RTVC to those of regimes in Venezuela and Nicaragua, accusing them of using state resources for political propaganda. He reiterated his statement that Gustavo Petro was involved in a criminal organization but became president because Colombia forgave him.