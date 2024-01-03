en English
Politics

Senator Tom Cotton Salutes Commentary Magazine at Annual Roast

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Senator Tom Cotton Salutes Commentary Magazine at Annual Roast

Senator Tom Cotton took center stage at the 13th annual roast of Commentary Magazine, a gathering that has become a staple in conservative circles. The senator, a faithful subscriber to the magazine for 28 years, delivered a speech that not only celebrated the publication but also illustrated its profound influence on his intellectual journey.

Commentary: A Guiding Light in Conservative Thought

Cotton paid homage to Commentary as a pivotal conservative, Jewish, and American intellectual institution. He hailed its role in shaping his understanding of politics and policy, especially in areas like foreign policy. Cotton’s journey with Commentary began in 1995, in his college days, and his admiration for the magazine has only grown since.

Cotton acknowledged the influence of Norman Podhoretz, the magazine’s former editor, in shaping his political compass. Despite jokingly questioning the magazine’s current direction under John Podhoretz, Cotton stressed his alignment with the conservative values the magazine has championed since his early readership.

Commentary and Cotton: A Shared Intellectual Journey

Illustrating his bond with the magazine, Cotton shared how Commentary’s articles have consistently furnished him with wisdom and insight across a wide range of topics. From understanding the complexities of the Oslo Accords to the threat posed by China, the magazine has been an invaluable resource to Cotton. Beyond Jewish life, Commentary’s insights have also shed light on pivotal issues such as affirmative action and military strength.

Commentary: Now More Than Ever

In conclusion, Cotton suggested the tagline ‘Commentary, now more than ever,’ underscoring its continued relevance in shaping conservative thought and policy. As a testament to its enduring impact, Cotton’s speech at the roast has been featured as a Guest Commentary in the magazine’s January issue, further solidifying his deep connection with the publication.

Politics United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

