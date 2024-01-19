Senator Tim Scott Expected to Endorse Donald Trump Ahead of New Hampshire Primary

In a significant political development, Senator Tim Scott is poised to endorse former President Donald Trump at a rally in Concord, New Hampshire. The endorsement, coming just ahead of the New Hampshire primary, will bolster Trump's standing in the Republican party, with 26 out of 49 Senate Republicans now backing him.

Scott's endorsement is considered crucial due to his influential position in South Carolina. The senator's support for Trump could potentially influence the outcome of the election in Haley's home state, a key battleground for the Republican nomination. This move comes after both Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley were jostling for Scott's backing. The endorsement could also spark further speculation about Scott as a potential vice presidential candidate for Trump.

Haley's Stand and the GOP Presidential Race

Meanwhile, Nikki Haley, who is also in the running for the presidency, has stated that she does not wish to be anyone's vice president. This declaration comes as the relationship between Haley and Trump has shifted from allies to adversaries in the race for the GOP presidential nomination. As per recent polls, Trump leads with 51.8%, followed by Haley at 35.4%, Ron DeSantis at 6.4%, and 4.2% still undecided.