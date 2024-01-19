Former GOP Presidential Contender Tim Scott to Back Donald Trump

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina is set to endorse Donald J. Trump on Friday evening at a rally in New Hampshire, according to two individuals familiar with the situation.

Mr. Scott was en route to Florida on Friday to join Mr. Trump for the flight to New Hampshire for the rally, as mentioned by the two sources. His endorsement is expected to generate further speculation about Mr. Scott as a potential running mate for the former president. As the highest-ranking elected Black Republican in the nation, his endorsement holds significance.

A Change of Stance

After bowing out of the presidential race on November 12, Scott had initially declared that he was not planning to endorse a candidate 'anytime soon'. Yet, he has since deemed Trump as the most fitting candidate to defeat incumbent President Biden. This endorsement is set to have ramifications not only in New Hampshire, which will hold its primary on Tuesday, but also in South Carolina. Here, Nikki Haley, one of Trump's main Republican rivals, and the person who appointed Scott to the Senate in 2012, originates.

Strategic Endorsement

Trump and his allies, including South Carolina's other senator, Lindsey Graham, had been actively pursuing Scott's endorsement, turning this into a major political victory. Another contender, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, had also reached out to Scott post his withdrawal from the race. Trump's securing of Scott's endorsement is likely to be a calculated move in anticipation of the New Hampshire primary and, more importantly, the South Carolina primary on February 24. Trump's objective is to secure a decisive victory, thereby avoiding a prolonged delegate war.

Implications of Scott's Support

Scott's backing carries immense weight due to his substantial popularity among Republican voters, a fact highlighted by his high favorability ratings in surveys from Public Opinion Strategies. This endorsement might significantly tip the scales in favor of Trump, marking a pivotal moment in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.