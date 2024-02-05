Senator Yayi Empowers Ogun West with Scholarships, Transforming Socio-Economics

When it comes to empowering the community of Ogun West Senatorial District, one name stands tall: Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, affectionately known as Yayi. His unmatched commitment and innovative initiatives have not only improved the socio-economic conditions of the region but have also sparked a wave of hope amongst the Yewa/Awori communities.

Senator Adeola's imprint in community development is evident in the numerous empowerment programs he has launched. Recently, he has been celebrated for awarding scholarships to 1,600 indigent students across five local governments in the senatorial district. The '1st Yayi Scholarship/Bursary Award Programme' has been a beacon of light for many, held in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area.

Unveiling the Scholarship Breakdown

Under this program, university undergraduates received N200,000 each, while polytechnic students and Colleges of Education students received N180,000 and N150,000 respectively. This disbursement was only made after a meticulous verification of the beneficiaries' academic records. But Adeola's commitment didn't stop there. A bursary of N100,000 was also awarded to 1,000 students, evenly distributed among the five local governments.

Senator Adeola's efforts have been likened to the generosity of MKO Abiola, a revered figure in the region. His unwavering focus on improving education and supporting the youth in Ogun State has earned him high praise. In a state where education is seen as a key to the future, Adeola's initiatives have been a game-changer, aligning seamlessly with the educational initiatives of Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun.