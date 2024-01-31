Senator Sinema Renews Pledge of Support for Israel in Meeting with Rabbi Deitsch

U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema recently convened with Rabbi Mendy Deitsch, a prominent figure in the Chandler community and a much-respected name in the Jewish community. The meeting followed Sinema's recommendation of Rabbi Deitsch to deliver the daily opening prayer for the U.S. Senate, a gesture timed closely to the week leading up to Holocaust Remembrance Day.

A Respected Leader and Community Servant

Rabbi Deitsch is not just an ordinary clergyman—he serves with distinction as the Director of the Chabad of the East Valley and as the senior and family rabbi at the Pollack Chabad Center for Jewish Life. Apart from his religious duties, he is also deeply involved in various community services. Among these are a food pantry initiative and a tuition grant organization, both of which have made significant contributions to the wellbeing of the Chandler community.

Sinema's Support for Israel and the Jewish Community

During the meeting, Senator Sinema took the opportunity to reaffirm her unwavering support for Israel and the Jewish community. She detailed her ongoing efforts in border security negotiations, highlighting the recent passage of the President's Security Supplemental—a legislative piece that includes aid for Israel. Further underscoring her commitment, she pointed to her introduction of the bipartisan Revoke Iranian Funding Act, a bold move designed to freeze Iranian assets that are suspected to be used for financing terrorism.

An Advocate for Swift Assistance

In the face of recent terrorist attacks on Israel, Senator Sinema has also expressed her advocacy for a swift transfer of defense weapons to the nation. This stance further illuminates her dedication to Israel's security and her effort to strengthen the bond between the U.S. and its Middle Eastern ally.