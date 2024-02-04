Senator Sinema Hints at Potential Bipartisan Support for Senate Border Deal

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has sparked a dialogue on the potential of bipartisan support for a Senate deal on border control. In a recent interview, she suggested that Louisiana Speaker Mike Johnson might endorse the agreement after a thorough examination of its contents. The deal, still under negotiation, proposes innovative measures to manage border control, including a comprehensive reform of the asylum system to counteract exploitation by cartels.

Unveiling the Plan

The crux of the proposed legislation lies in the introduction of procedures to 'shut down the border' during periods of high influx. This action would be triggered when migrant encounters hit or surpass a threshold of 5,000 per day, with provisions in place to allow closure at 4,000 encounters as a preemptive measure to manage the system.

A Shift in the House?

Despite Speaker Johnson's earlier assertion that such a deal would be 'dead on arrival' in the House, Sinema's remarks indicate that members will be given ample opportunity to comprehend and question the legislation's content. Johnson himself, in a recent interview, noted that he has not yet been briefed on the Senate border talks.

On the Negotiating Table

Sinema, alongside Senators Chris Murphy and James Lankford, is working on this agreement, which forms a part of a larger national security supplement requested by the White House. One of the key objectives of the deal is to end the 'catch and release' policy, ensuring quick justice for asylum seekers and implementing measures to shut down the border in times of overload. This initiative, if passed, could present a robust solution to the ongoing border crisis.