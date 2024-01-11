Senator Shehu Sani Criticizes Financial Misuse in Humanitarian Ministry Amidst EFCC Probe

In a recent turn of events, Senator Shehu Sani, a vocal critic of the current political climate, has openly expressed his displeasure regarding the rampant misuse of Nigeria's national treasury by its political leaders.

As accusations fly and investigations unfold, the country's education sector lies in a state of disrepair, forced to increase tuition fees in public universities and polytechnics while a select few exploit the nation's wealth.

Allegations of Misappropriation

The epicenter of these allegations lies within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Two key figures, former minister Sadiya Umar-Farouq and the now-suspended Minister Betta Edu, are under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in relation to the alleged misappropriation of funds.