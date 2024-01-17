Senator Gabaldon Pledges Affordability and Quality for District 21 Constituents

On January 17, 2024, Arizona State Senator Rosanna Gabaldon, representing the newly formed District 21 since 2020, declared her commitment towards maintaining affordability and quality of life for her constituents. Covering central Tucson and extending south through Sahuarita, encapsulating communities such as Nogales and Bisbee, District 21 is distinguished as a minority-majority district with a Democratic voter-registration advantage.

Advertisment

In the face of the state budget deficit, Gabaldon's primary concerns include fiscal responsibility, economic growth, and the preservation of essential services. She advocates for a balanced approach that involves spending cuts and revenue generation, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in budgetary procedures.

Legislative Focus

Gabaldon's legislative agenda involves policy areas such as sustainable water policies, affordable housing, public education, and addressing homelessness. She is devoted to implementing sustainable water policies that ensure responsible usage, safeguard natural resources, and meet the needs of both urban and rural communities. Alongside, she remains determined to advocate for affordable housing, tackle homelessness, and stimulate responsible urban development.

Senator Gabaldon believes no one should be priced out of life in Arizona. Consequently, she is committed to investing in public education and healthcare, asserting that these sectors are crucial for ensuring the state's long-term prosperity. Additionally, she aims to revamp the Groundwater Management Act and focus on rural infrastructure investment to address sustainable water concerns in the state.