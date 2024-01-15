Senator Ron Johnson Opposes Senate Border Deal, Backs Controversial HR2 Bill

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson has voiced his resistance towards the Senate border deal, a brainchild of Senator James Lankford and backed by Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer. Rejecting the Senate's proposal, Johnson extends his support for the House's anti-immigrant legislation, HR2. This far-right legislation, however, doesn't seem to enjoy broad support; it is unlikely to pass in the Senate and faces opposition from a diverse group including immigration advocates, the Biden administration, several Senate Republicans, and Catholic Bishops. House Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise has labeled the Senate bill 'dead on arrival' in the House.

Johnson's Stance Sparks Outrage

Johnson's comments have incited fury among Democrats and immigration advocates. The Senator suggested that the Congress fails to address border issues until either Trump's reelection or another Republican lands in the White House. Critics have targeted Johnson for his reluctance to act on immigration and border issues, framing it as a rejection of governance and an endorsement of chaos.

The Contentious HR2 Bill

The HR2 bill is recognized as a messaging bill sprinkled with some 'weird things' and faces bipartisan opposition. Its provisions entail a drastic restriction on the asylum process, the establishment of an extensive surveillance system, a purge of undocumented workers from the labor market, and a reduction in immigrant services to fund a wall. It also seeks an end to protections for migrant children and fails to address legal immigration issues.

Democrats Criticize Republican Leadership

Democratic Representative Veronica Escobar lambasted the House Republican Leadership for their unwillingness to rectify the immigration system and for exacerbating it with the HR2 bill. According to her, the bill's strategy rests entirely on Mexico.