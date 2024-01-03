Senator Ron Johnson Implicated in Scheme to Appoint Fake Electors for Trump

Prosecutors across three U.S. states, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin, have reportedly unearthed new evidence pointing to Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson’s alleged involvement in a scheme to appoint fake electors supportive of former President Donald Trump. This evidence, which includes audio recordings, has surfaced amid the ongoing investigation into actions taken following the 2020 presidential election.

Trump Attorney’s Cooperation

A significant development in this case is the cooperation of former Trump attorney, Kenneth Chesebro, with the investigators. Chesebro’s involvement has led to the unveiling of information that implicates Senator Ron Johnson in an attempt to deliver fake elector certificates to former Vice President Mike Pence. Despite Johnson’s defense asserting that his involvement was minimal, prosecutors are weighing the possibility of charging him with conspiracy.

Implications for Senator Johnson

Chesebro’s cooperation extends across three states, and it’s important to note that state sentences cannot be pardoned by a president. This leaves Senator Johnson potentially vulnerable to prosecution. The case has been further complicated by the fact that former President Trump is no longer in a position to grant a presidential pardon to Johnson, implying that the legal consequences could be intensified due to the inability to receive a presidential pardon.

Johnson’s Recent Controversies

In addition to this, Senator Johnson has been embroiled in other controversies. He has openly criticized the mainstream media for acting as advocates for the left and claimed that the radical left has infiltrated every institution in the country. Furthermore, Johnson has made baseless claims about the presence of sleeper cells from Iran in the United States, without providing concrete evidence. He has suggested that the Biden administration’s perceived weakness may be restraining President Biden from taking action against Iran.