Senator Olekina Challenges President Ruto’s Governance, Revealing Political Tensions in Kenya

In an assertive critique, Senator Ledama Olekina, representing Narok, has publicly aired his grievances at President Ruto’s approach to governance, particularly concerning the independence of governmental institutions. Olekina has portrayed the President as a figure who disregards institutional autonomy, attempting to impose personal decisions without adequate consultation or adherence to established procedures.

According to Olekina, President Ruto operates on a ‘my way or the highway’ principle, expecting unquestioned compliance with his directives. This critique, while lacking specific context or examples, is indicative of the ongoing political tensions within Kenya’s governance framework. It highlights the challenges surrounding the separation of powers and the independence of various institutions.

Tensions Between Judiciary and Executive

Parallel to Olekina’s statements, US-based Kenyan scholar Dr. Kiiru Chomba has voiced his concerns over the escalating dispute between the Judiciary and the Executive. He fears such a conflict could erode public faith in the Constitution’s independent institutions. Dr. Chomba has urged leaders to abide by the Constitution and to address issues using established procedures. He has called for peaceful and harmonious collaboration among the three arms of the government.