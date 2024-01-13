Senator Oketch: Nyanza is an ODM Stronghold, Warns UDA Against Invasion

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch has asserted the Nyanza region in Kenya as a stronghold of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), cautioning against the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s attempts to establish a presence in the area.

Reflecting on Kenya’s multiparty democratic system, Oketch emphasized that parties typically have regional bases. He affirmed the ODM’s dominance in counties like Migori, Homa Bay, Kisumu, and Siaya, vowing to safeguard their political stronghold.

ODM’s Stance against UDA Invasion

In a clear-cut message to UDA, Oketch acknowledged the party’s presence in different parts of the country but reiterated that Nyanza would remain unwaveringly ODM. The senator’s declaration comes amidst rising political tensions as parties gear up for the upcoming general elections. He warned the UDA against any attempt to infringe on ODM’s political territory, considering it a challenge to the party’s regional influence and a potential disruption to the political harmony in the Nyanza region.

ODM’s Rejuvenation in Migori County

To reinforce this political stance, Oketch disclosed initiatives to revitalize the ODM party, under the leadership of Raila Odinga, in Migori County and across the Nyanza region. The senator’s announcement serves as a rallying call to all ODM supporters in the region to consolidate their efforts in strengthening the party’s grip and influence. This rejuvenation campaign aims to boost the party’s relevance and vibrancy, ensuring its continued dominance in the region in the face of potential political shifts.

Call to Register as ODM Members

As part of this campaign, Oketch urged local residents to register as ODM members in preparation for the upcoming party grassroots elections. He projected the ODM as a significant contender in the upcoming general election and encouraged the Nyanza populace to continue their unwavering support for the party. This call for registration is a strategic move to bolster the party’s membership and to ensure a resounding victory in the impending elections.

In the political chessboard that is Kenya, the Nyanza region stands as a vital stronghold for the ODM. With the stakes high and the general elections in sight, the senator’s warning to UDA and his call to rejuvenate ODM’s influence in Nyanza, highlight the intricate dance of power and ambition that marks Kenya’s political landscape.