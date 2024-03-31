Senator Odey Joins Cross River Cabinet, Vows to Elevate State and Yache Community

Former Senator Odey has recently embraced the role of commissioner in Cross River State, a position he accepted with the aim of leveraging his extensive experience for the betterment of both the state at large and the Yache community specifically. During a celebratory reception in his honor by the Yache community in northern Cross River, Odey outlined his vision for his new role, stressing the importance of service beyond personal accolades.

Commitment to State and Community Development

Odey's decision to join the State Executive Council was driven by his desire to contribute to the state's advancement and to continue the development initiatives he began while serving as a Senator. "Despite having served as Senator, I accepted the position of commissioner in order to bring my wealth of experiences to service the State by joining hands with others to move it to greater heights," Odey explained. His dedication to the Yache Nation was also a significant factor in his decision, aiming to use his new position to amplify their needs and agitations within the state's governance framework.

Government's Plans for Yache

The state government, represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Elvert Ayambem, at the reception, acknowledged Odey's dedication and the plans to develop Yache further. Assurance was given that efforts would be made to improve access roads to the community alongside other infrastructural developments. The State Commissioner for Works, Mr. Ankpo Pius, also promised that the government would expedite the completion of the Okporku bridge, which has been a significant challenge for the community during rainy seasons.

Praise for Odey's Leadership

Odey's leadership qualities and his humble approach to service were highlighted during the reception. Described as a hardworking and committed individual, Odey's determination to foster growth and development in the State and for his community was widely praised. His acceptance of the commissioner role, despite his previous high-ranking position as a Senator, demonstrates his commitment to public service and community development.

As Senator Odey embarks on this new chapter of his career in public service, his focus on leveraging his experience for the development of Cross River State and the Yache community sets a precedent for leadership driven by a genuine commitment to societal progress. The anticipated infrastructural developments, including the crucial Okporku bridge, mark the beginning of a transformative period for the Yache community and the state at large, reflecting the tangible benefits of dedicated leadership.