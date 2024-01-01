Senator Neda Imasuen Acknowledges Challenges of 2023, Pledges Better Times Ahead

As the calendar turned to 2024, Senator Neda Imasuen, representing Edo South, took a retrospective look at a challenging 2023 in his New Year message to Nigerians. Acknowledging the economic hardships, rampant insecurity, and a host of other issues that stretched the endurance of his people to the limit, Imasuen commended the resilience of his constituents and Nigerians at large.

Pledges for a Brighter Future

Elected on the Labour Party’s platform, Imasuen’s message carried a note of optimism for the coming year. He pledged to utilize his legislative powers to bring relief to his people and ensure the return of better times to his constituency, Edo State, and Nigeria as a whole. His promise extends to the creation and support of legislation and policies aimed at improving lives and restoring prosperity.

Minority Challenges and Determination

Despite being a member of a minority party, Imasuen’s determination to deliver on the promises of democracy remains unscathed. He acknowledged the difficulties associated with his party status, but rather than allowing it to deter him, he uses it to fuel his resolve.

Call for Unity and Collective Effort

Imasuen, however, did not place the burden of change solely on his shoulders. He issued a call for unity and collective effort to face the journey ahead. He emphasized the strength found in unity, invoking the familiar adage of ‘light at the end of the tunnel.’ The senator urged the public to assist him in his mission to improve the living conditions within the senatorial district and beyond, underscoring the importance of collective action in overcoming the nation’s challenges.