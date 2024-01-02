en English
Nigeria

Senator Natasha’s First Six Weeks: Lighting Up Kogi Central

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:58 pm EST
In a remarkable stride towards fulfilling campaign promises, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Natasha, representative of Kogi Central for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria, has commissioned 800 street lights across key roads within her constituency in a span of merely six weeks since taking office. The local government areas of Adavi, Okene, and Okehi, in particular, have been the beneficiaries of this significant effort.

Improving Safety and Extending Commercial Activities

The street lighting project, as described by Natasha, is merely the initial phase of her commitment to good representation and democratic benefits for her constituents. The primary objective of this project is to enhance safety measures, extend commercial activities into night hours, and foster a well-lit environment conducive for activities such as children completing their homework.

Federal Government-Funded Projects

This substantial project, financed by the Federal Government, serves as a testament to Natasha’s dedication to bringing the best to her constituency. Emphasizing her commitment, the senator has made clear her intentions to inaugurate more such projects every month. The projects in the pipeline include primary healthcare centers, schools, and water projects, all aimed at improving the standard of living and facilities for her constituents.

Constituency Offices in Local Government Areas

Further deepening her connection with her constituents, Natasha announced plans to open her constituency offices in five local government areas the following day. This move is seen as a symbol of her commitment to be readily accessible to her constituents and to better understand their needs and aspirations.

Popularly known as the ‘Celebrity Senator’ among her admirers, Natasha’s efforts in the early days of her tenure underline her commitment to her campaign promises and her relentless pursuit of better living conditions for her constituents.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

