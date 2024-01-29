Senator Nancy Binay Reaffirms Senate's Commitment to Economic Growth Amid Political Turmoil

In an era of political turmoil, Senator Nancy Binay unequivocally reiterated the Philippine Senate's commitment to bolstering the nation's economic growth and stability. Amid concerns of the ongoing Charter change initiative's potential negative impact on investor confidence, Binay firmly underscored the Senate's dedication to pro-development and pro-progress policies.

Binay stressed that the Senate is not in alignment with the so-called 'fake' people's initiative aiming to amend the Constitution. A move, she argues, that carries with it the risk of unsettling the economic environment. This stand sets a clear boundary between the Senate's objectives and those of some political factions pushing for changes that may not serve the broader public interest.

Legislative Measures: A Commitment to Economic Development

The Senator highlighted the Senate's passage of vital economic reforms - the Public Service Act, the Foreign Investments Act, and the Retail Trade Liberation Act - as tangible proof of its unwavering commitment to the country's economic trajectory. These legislative measures are designed not merely as responses to current issues but as catalysts to accelerate the Philippines' economic development.

In a nod to potential investors, Binay underscored the importance of stability and reassured them of the Senate's continued commitment to addressing economic issues with prudence and foresight. The Senate, she reinforced, will remain steadfast in its resolve to ensure that the interests of a few will not be allowed to overshadow the greater good of the people.