Senator Mike Lee Backs Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid

Utah Senator Mike Lee has publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential race. Making his endorsement, Lee championed Trump as the embodiment of ‘order’ over ‘chaos’ and the proponent of ‘America first’ over ‘America last.’

Trump: The Candidate of ‘Order’ and ‘America First’

Lee has underscored Trump’s track record of delivering on campaign promises and proposed that those disenchanted with the current state of affairs, which he labeled as ‘lawlessness,’ should rally behind Trump. The Senator’s endorsement of Trump underpins his belief in the former President’s commitment to law, order, and the prioritization of America’s interests.

A Growing List of GOP Supporters

With Lee’s endorsement, Trump’s tally of supporters within the GOP swells. The former President currently leads with 21 endorsements from Republican Senators, significantly outstripping his GOP competitors, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Neither DeSantis nor Haley have garnered any endorsements from sitting U.S. Senators as yet.

The endorsement by Lee is also interpreted as a reciprocal gesture, a nod to Trump’s endorsement of Lee during his successful reelection campaign in April 2022. This mutual endorsement underscores the intertwined political destinies that both figures share.