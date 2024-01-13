en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Senator Mike Lee Backs Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
Senator Mike Lee Backs Trump for 2024 Presidential Bid

Utah Senator Mike Lee has publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential race. Making his endorsement, Lee championed Trump as the embodiment of ‘order’ over ‘chaos’ and the proponent of ‘America first’ over ‘America last.’

Trump: The Candidate of ‘Order’ and ‘America First’

Lee has underscored Trump’s track record of delivering on campaign promises and proposed that those disenchanted with the current state of affairs, which he labeled as ‘lawlessness,’ should rally behind Trump. The Senator’s endorsement of Trump underpins his belief in the former President’s commitment to law, order, and the prioritization of America’s interests.

A Growing List of GOP Supporters

With Lee’s endorsement, Trump’s tally of supporters within the GOP swells. The former President currently leads with 21 endorsements from Republican Senators, significantly outstripping his GOP competitors, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Neither DeSantis nor Haley have garnered any endorsements from sitting U.S. Senators as yet.

The endorsement by Lee is also interpreted as a reciprocal gesture, a nod to Trump’s endorsement of Lee during his successful reelection campaign in April 2022. This mutual endorsement underscores the intertwined political destinies that both figures share.

0
Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
NYC School Closure for Migrants Sparks Outrage; Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez Faces Border Crisis Backlash
In an unprecedented move in New York City, the temporary shut down of a school to shelter migrants has ignited a firestorm of controversy. The decision to temporarily close James Madison High School in Brooklyn to house migrants has led to an outpouring of outrage among NYC parents and ignited a vigorous debate among city
NYC School Closure for Migrants Sparks Outrage; Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez Faces Border Crisis Backlash
Trump Determined to Brave Blizzard for Iowa Caucus
3 mins ago
Trump Determined to Brave Blizzard for Iowa Caucus
Mayor Zeydan Karalar Kickstarts Election Campaign with Visionary Address
3 mins ago
Mayor Zeydan Karalar Kickstarts Election Campaign with Visionary Address
Magisterial Probe Initiated into 2023 Baramulla Gunfight
2 mins ago
Magisterial Probe Initiated into 2023 Baramulla Gunfight
New York City Mayor Sues Transportation Companies over Immigrant Crisis, Criticizes Texas Governor
2 mins ago
New York City Mayor Sues Transportation Companies over Immigrant Crisis, Criticizes Texas Governor
Saudi Arabia Enacts Laws to Protect Elderly from Abuse and Neglect
3 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Enacts Laws to Protect Elderly from Abuse and Neglect
Latest Headlines
World News
Toke Makinwa: Personal Revelations and a Stand Against Cyberbullying
32 seconds
Toke Makinwa: Personal Revelations and a Stand Against Cyberbullying
Forever Chemicals Haunt Chicago Airports: An Environmental Crisis Unfolds
41 seconds
Forever Chemicals Haunt Chicago Airports: An Environmental Crisis Unfolds
The Rise of Weight Loss Injections: A Double-Edged Sword?
56 seconds
The Rise of Weight Loss Injections: A Double-Edged Sword?
SmackDown Shines Despite Absence of Roman Reigns: A Glimpse into the Lead-Up to the Royal Rumble
59 seconds
SmackDown Shines Despite Absence of Roman Reigns: A Glimpse into the Lead-Up to the Royal Rumble
NYC School Closure for Migrants Sparks Outrage; Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez Faces Border Crisis Backlash
2 mins
NYC School Closure for Migrants Sparks Outrage; Rep. Gluesenkamp Perez Faces Border Crisis Backlash
Magisterial Probe Initiated into 2023 Baramulla Gunfight
2 mins
Magisterial Probe Initiated into 2023 Baramulla Gunfight
New York City Mayor Sues Transportation Companies over Immigrant Crisis, Criticizes Texas Governor
2 mins
New York City Mayor Sues Transportation Companies over Immigrant Crisis, Criticizes Texas Governor
Tomlin and McDermott: From College Teammates to NFL Rivals
2 mins
Tomlin and McDermott: From College Teammates to NFL Rivals
Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. New Orleans Privateers: A High-Stakes Basketball Matchup
2 mins
Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. New Orleans Privateers: A High-Stakes Basketball Matchup
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
29 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
50 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app