en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Senator Menendez Defends Due Process Amid Calls for Resignation Over Bribery Charges

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Senator Menendez Defends Due Process Amid Calls for Resignation Over Bribery Charges

In a fervent response to recent allegations, Senator Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, has criticized calls for his resignation following charges of bribery. Menendez, who stands accused of accepting bribes and gifts as part of a corruption scheme, took to the Senate floor to defend his reputation, uphold the principle of due process, and caution against equating indictment with guilt.

Sen. Menendez said, “I am … alarmed that the greatest and most ardent defenders of the Constitution in this body are among the most vociferous in calling for my resignation.”

Claims of Innocence and Criticism of Federal Prosecutors

Menendez, who has been indicted for allegedly helping to benefit Qatar in exchange for bribes, strongly denies the charges. He and three other businessmen, including his wife, have pleaded not guilty. In an impassioned speech, Menendez criticized federal prosecutors, accusing them of exaggerating the allegations to taint his image in the media and prejudice potential jurors. He emphasized that there is no evidence of him giving or receiving cash and gold bars, and accused the government of persecution.

Refusal to Step Down and Continued Service

Despite growing calls for his expulsion, Menendez has refused to resign and continues to attend classified briefings. He has expressed his disappointment over the sensationalized allegations and the calls for his resignation before any evidence has been presented in court. As of now, he has not made a decision regarding re-election.

Menendez said, “They would deny me due process … Members of the Senate are not above the law, though they are not beneath it either. If, for political expediency, an indictment and its accusations are now tantamount to guilt, we have upended our system of justice in America.”

Defending Due Process and Fairness

Menendez pointed out that members of the Senate are subject to the law but should not be prejudged or denied fairness. He warned against undermining the American justice system by substituting accusations for proof, and called out the irony that those who claim to be staunch defenders of the Constitution are the same individuals advocating for his departure from the Senate. He stressed that political motives should not override legal principles.

 

0
Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
The U.S. Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, found himself in the throes of a medical and political storm as he was secretly hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on January 1, following complications related to his prostate cancer treatment. The silence maintained by the Pentagon over the past week regarding Austin’s condition, which was
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
8 mins ago
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
9 mins ago
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
2 mins ago
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
3 mins ago
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
7 mins ago
Cancellation of Convention 2024 Raises Questions About Impact of Guest Speakers
Latest Headlines
World News
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
45 seconds
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
59 seconds
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
1 min
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
1 min
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
2 mins
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
2 mins
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
2 mins
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
2 mins
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
3 mins
DR Congo's Constitutional Court Affirms Tshisekedi's Re-Election Amid Fraud Allegations
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
39 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app