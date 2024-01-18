Senator Laphonza Butler Pays Homage to Trailblazers in First Senate Speech

California's Democratic Senator Laphonza Butler recently made history by addressing the Senate chamber for the first time. In a powerful and heartfelt speech, she acknowledged the significance of her role as the only Black woman currently serving in the Senate. Senator Butler's poignant address paid tribute not only to her late predecessor, Senator Dianne Feinstein, but also to two trailblazing Black women who have previously sat in the Senate: Carol Moseley Braun and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“My presence...is only made possible by Sen. Carol Moseley Braun & now-VP Kamala Harris, both of whom were historic members of this great chamber...As the only Black woman in this chamber today, I'm eternally grateful.” Sen. Butler said.

Paying Tribute to Trailblazers

In her speech, Senator Butler expressed profound gratitude to Moseley Braun and Harris, acknowledging the path they blazed for Black women in the Senate. Moseley Braun broke the glass ceiling in 1992 by becoming the first Black woman ever elected to the Senate. Harris followed in her footsteps, serving as the second Black woman senator before ascending to the vice presidency of the United States.

Recognizing the Importance of Representation

During her address, Senator Butler emphasized the importance of representation in government. She spoke of her deep appreciation for the opportunity to serve and acknowledged those who have helped her along the way. Butler's speech underscored the need for diversity in government leadership, a theme that has been a cornerstone of her political career.

The Struggle for Diversity Continues

While celebrating the accomplishments of her predecessors, Senator Butler also highlighted the ongoing struggle for diversity in government. She is currently the only Black woman in the Senate, a fact that underscores the need for more inclusive representation. As she steps into her role, Senator Butler carries the torch of her predecessors, continuing the fight for a more diverse and representative government.