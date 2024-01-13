en English
Politics

Senator Lankford’s Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
The political landscape of the Senate is witnessing a strategic maneuver by Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.), who is relentlessly pursuing a border and immigration deal. The deal, if successful, could secure a majority of the minority support in the Senate, influencing Speaker Mike Johnson to consider a significant emergency spending bill, inclusive of Ukraine aid.

Lankford’s Strategy: A Departure from the Hastert Rule

Remarkably, Lankford’s approach deviates from the longstanding Hastert Rule: an informal guideline utilized by the GOP-controlled House, which proposes that legislation should only be taken up if it garners majority support from the majority party. Lankford, on the other hand, aims to secure the backing of at least 25 out of the 49 GOP senators – a formidable task owing to the anticipated resistance from approximately 10 Senate Republicans who may oppose any bipartisan border deal associated with Ukraine funding.

Building a Coalition for a Majority

Lankford’s strategy is not just about scraping by with the minimum 60 votes required to break a filibuster. Rather, he aims to garner a substantial amount of Republican support. The ongoing negotiations have delineated three major groups among Senate Republicans: those in favor, those against, and a significant number of undecided members who hesitate to commit unless they are assured that the House will not block the deal.

Collaboration with Murphy and Sinema

Joining forces with Lankford are Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), who have previously achieved a bipartisan gun safety agreement. Murphy is in line with Lankford’s belief that any successful bill must secure most Republican votes. However, the challenge lies in the fact that until the bill is complete, there can be no guarantee of GOP support, making the ultimate reception of the deal an uncertain prospect.

Politics United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

