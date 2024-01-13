en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Senator Lankford’s Strategy: A Bipartisan Border Deal in the Works

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Senator Lankford’s Strategy: A Bipartisan Border Deal in the Works

In a critical bid to find common ground on pressing issues of border security and immigration, Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.) has taken center stage in the political arena. Known for his conservative credentials and non-confrontational approach, Lankford is endeavoring to broker a bipartisan deal that could potentially shape the future of immigration policy in the United States.

The ‘Lankford Rule’

The strategy Lankford is employing is informally being termed as the ‘Lankford Rule’. This approach is a variation of the Hastert Rule, which stipulates that only legislation supported by a majority of the majority party is advanced. However, in a departure from this, the ‘Lankford Rule’ aims for the backing of a majority of the Republican minority in the Senate.

This political maneuvering is not without its challenges. The goal is to secure support from at least 25 of the 49 GOP senators, an attempt to avoid a narrow victory of 51 Democrats and 10 Republicans, which would not be seen as a true representation of bipartisan consensus.

Factions within the Senate

As the negotiations progress, three clear factions within the Senate Republicans have emerged: the outright supporters, the staunch opponents, and a significant group of undecideds. The undecideds remain cautious about pledging their support to a deal that might be stonewalled by the House.

Despite previous failed bipartisan negotiations, such as the 2018 border security talks, Lankford remains undeterred. He is currently collaborating with Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), both of whom successfully negotiated a bipartisan gun safety agreement in 2022.

The Road Ahead

The outcome of this bipartisan border deal remains uncertain. While Lankford’s conservative credentials and willingness to engage in bipartisan efforts are respected, the success of the deal is contingent upon the completion of the bill and the acquisition of the requisite support. This, as of now, is far from guaranteed.

Also noteworthy in the political landscape is the message from the Electronic Payments Coalition. They are currently opposing the Durbin-Marshall credit card bill, arguing it favors corporate mega-stores, to the detriment of credit unions and community banks.

In conclusion, Senator Lankford’s attempt to broker a bipartisan border deal is a significant development in U.S. politics. The outcome of these negotiations could potentially influence the landscape of immigration policy, and by extension, the future trajectory of the nation.

0
Politics United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
36 seconds ago
China's Aggressive Response to Taiwan Elections: A Global Impact
On the cusp of Taiwan’s looming elections, Shehzad Qazi, Managing Director at ChinaBeigeBook, has shed light on the likely reaction from China. Qazi suggests that Beijing’s retaliation could be swift and assertive, following the declaration of the election results. The prediction of a significant year ahead for Beijing hints at a multitude of events, possibly
China's Aggressive Response to Taiwan Elections: A Global Impact
The Biden White House Receives 'Three Pinocchios' Over Misleading Claims
5 mins ago
The Biden White House Receives 'Three Pinocchios' Over Misleading Claims
Mia Goth Faces $500,000 Lawsuit Over Alleged On-Set Incident in 'MaXXXine'
6 mins ago
Mia Goth Faces $500,000 Lawsuit Over Alleged On-Set Incident in 'MaXXXine'
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Bid for GOP Majority Support for Border and Immigration Deal
2 mins ago
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Bid for GOP Majority Support for Border and Immigration Deal
Wrongly Convicted Man Louis Wright Exonerated After 35 Years, Awarded $1.75 Million
2 mins ago
Wrongly Convicted Man Louis Wright Exonerated After 35 Years, Awarded $1.75 Million
The Changed Abortion Dynamics: A Political Dilemma for GOP Members
5 mins ago
The Changed Abortion Dynamics: A Political Dilemma for GOP Members
Latest Headlines
World News
China's Aggressive Response to Taiwan Elections: A Global Impact
37 seconds
China's Aggressive Response to Taiwan Elections: A Global Impact
Pazopanib Shows Potential in Treating Rare Bone Sarcoma: New Research
1 min
Pazopanib Shows Potential in Treating Rare Bone Sarcoma: New Research
Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon
1 min
Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discusses Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Unfulfilled Dreams, and England's 'Golden Generation'
2 mins
Sven-Goran Eriksson Discusses Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Unfulfilled Dreams, and England's 'Golden Generation'
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Bid for GOP Majority Support for Border and Immigration Deal
2 mins
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Bid for GOP Majority Support for Border and Immigration Deal
Guernsey Woman Returns MBE Amid Political Tensions, Community Continues to Inspire
2 mins
Guernsey Woman Returns MBE Amid Political Tensions, Community Continues to Inspire
Dodgers Present Shohei Ohtani with Unique 'Visa' for His Dog
3 mins
Dodgers Present Shohei Ohtani with Unique 'Visa' for His Dog
Federal Scientists Recommend Reclassification of Marijuana from Most Restrictive Drug Category
4 mins
Federal Scientists Recommend Reclassification of Marijuana from Most Restrictive Drug Category
Actors Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo Dive Into Cold Water Therapy
4 mins
Actors Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo Dive Into Cold Water Therapy
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app