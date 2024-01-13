Senator Lankford’s Strategy: A Bipartisan Border Deal in the Works

In a critical bid to find common ground on pressing issues of border security and immigration, Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.) has taken center stage in the political arena. Known for his conservative credentials and non-confrontational approach, Lankford is endeavoring to broker a bipartisan deal that could potentially shape the future of immigration policy in the United States.

The ‘Lankford Rule’

The strategy Lankford is employing is informally being termed as the ‘Lankford Rule’. This approach is a variation of the Hastert Rule, which stipulates that only legislation supported by a majority of the majority party is advanced. However, in a departure from this, the ‘Lankford Rule’ aims for the backing of a majority of the Republican minority in the Senate.

This political maneuvering is not without its challenges. The goal is to secure support from at least 25 of the 49 GOP senators, an attempt to avoid a narrow victory of 51 Democrats and 10 Republicans, which would not be seen as a true representation of bipartisan consensus.

Factions within the Senate

As the negotiations progress, three clear factions within the Senate Republicans have emerged: the outright supporters, the staunch opponents, and a significant group of undecideds. The undecideds remain cautious about pledging their support to a deal that might be stonewalled by the House.

Despite previous failed bipartisan negotiations, such as the 2018 border security talks, Lankford remains undeterred. He is currently collaborating with Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), both of whom successfully negotiated a bipartisan gun safety agreement in 2022.

The Road Ahead

The outcome of this bipartisan border deal remains uncertain. While Lankford’s conservative credentials and willingness to engage in bipartisan efforts are respected, the success of the deal is contingent upon the completion of the bill and the acquisition of the requisite support. This, as of now, is far from guaranteed.

In conclusion, Senator Lankford’s attempt to broker a bipartisan border deal is a significant development in U.S. politics. The outcome of these negotiations could potentially influence the landscape of immigration policy, and by extension, the future trajectory of the nation.